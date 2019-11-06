|
|
Calloway, Irma
1931 - 2019
Overseer Irma A Calloway, age 88, went home to be with the Lord on October 31, 2019. She was a member of Jehovah-Shammah Ministries. Overseer of Threefold Covenant Fellowship. She is preceded in death by husband Pastor James G. Calloway. Left to cherish her memory, children, Melvin (Sharon) Robinson, Sr., Stephen (Lakisha) Calloway, Sr., Phillip (Kesha) Calloway, and Mark (Lee Claire) Calloway; a host of grandchildren, other relatives, and friends. Overseer Calloway will lie in state Friday, November 8, 2019 from 4-6PM at Jehovah-Shammah Ministries, 598 S. Harris Ave. Family will receive friends at 6PM. Home-going Celebration 7PM. Interment Kingwood Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH., 614-444-1GOD (1463).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 7, 2019