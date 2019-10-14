The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel at St. Joseph Cemetery
6440 S. High St.
Lockbourne, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irma Zorich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irma Gene Zorich


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Irma Gene Zorich Obituary
Zorich, Irma Gene
1928 - 2019
Irma Gene Zorich, born February 29, 1928, passed away on October 13, 2019. Survived by sons, Greg (Jeanne), Gary (Michelle), and Gordon; daughter, Sue (Jim) Dunn; grandchildren, Nicholas, Staci (Brent) Crabtree, Eric and Tara; great grandchildren, Amelia, Sophia, and Henry; sister, Judy (Clyde) Beasley of Athens, OH; and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband George in August, her parents Charles and Lucille Cone of Athens, OH, brothers Max and Kenneth and granddaughter Jennifer Zorich. After her children were grown, Irma worked for Lifecare Alliance at the Grove City Senior Center for 28 years and was a volunteer at the Cancer Thrift Shop for 16 years. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. Irma's family will receive friends 4-7pm Wednesday, October 16 at the Schoedinger Grove City Chapel, 3920 Broadway. Funeral Service 10 AM Thursday at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel at St. Joseph Cemetery, 6440 S. High St., Lockbourne. Memorial contributions can be made to the Grove City Cancer Shop, 3684 Garden Ct., Grove City, OH 43123. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory or condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
Download Now