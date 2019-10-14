|
|
Zorich, Irma Gene
1928 - 2019
Irma Gene Zorich, born February 29, 1928, passed away on October 13, 2019. Survived by sons, Greg (Jeanne), Gary (Michelle), and Gordon; daughter, Sue (Jim) Dunn; grandchildren, Nicholas, Staci (Brent) Crabtree, Eric and Tara; great grandchildren, Amelia, Sophia, and Henry; sister, Judy (Clyde) Beasley of Athens, OH; and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband George in August, her parents Charles and Lucille Cone of Athens, OH, brothers Max and Kenneth and granddaughter Jennifer Zorich. After her children were grown, Irma worked for Lifecare Alliance at the Grove City Senior Center for 28 years and was a volunteer at the Cancer Thrift Shop for 16 years. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. Irma's family will receive friends 4-7pm Wednesday, October 16 at the Schoedinger Grove City Chapel, 3920 Broadway. Funeral Service 10 AM Thursday at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel at St. Joseph Cemetery, 6440 S. High St., Lockbourne. Memorial contributions can be made to the Grove City Cancer Shop, 3684 Garden Ct., Grove City, OH 43123. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory or condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2019