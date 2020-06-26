Irma Melsop
Melsop, Irma
1937 - 2020
Irma Rhoda Melsop, 83, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away June 23, 2020. A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 10am-12pm with a service immediately following at Newcomer Funeral Home- NE. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Hospice of Central Ohio. To view completed obituary please visit www.newcomercolumbus.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 26 to Jun. 29, 2020.
