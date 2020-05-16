Denune, Irven V.

1932 - 2020

Irven V. Denune (Fuzzy), age 87, of Springfield, Ohio and formerly of Hardesty Heights of Columbus, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at his residence. Graduate of West High School 1950. Retired Corrosion Technician for Columbus Gas of Ohio. Veteran US Marines Korean War. Member of Lutheran B. Turner #732, Scottish Rite Valley of Columbus, Hilltop Shrine, Royal Order of Jesters, Aladdin Temple Shrine and Aladdin Temple Clown Unit. He was the Director of the Clown Unit for many years. He received numerous awards in clowning, he was known for his skit with his little bike, he attended parades and performed at The Columbus Shrine Circus. Most of his time was spent clowning. In his spare time he loved to Volunteer, he was an Usher at OSU Stadium for over 40 years, as well as Field Marshal for Muirfield Golf Tournament starting with their 2nd Tournament in 1977. Survived by his loving wife, Jackie; daughter, Debbie Denune-Drummond of CA; son, Jeff (Kim) Denune of Indianapolis; adored granddaughter, Brooke of Los Angeles; granddaughter, Cristi (Rusty) Carlsen of CA and grandson, Jeff Stanley of CA. Favorite Kitty Gloria and many special friends and Shrine Brothers. In addition to his parents, Irven is preceded in death by his daughter, Cathy Denune. Sorry Dad we could not give you the burial and service you deserved, due to the covid-19 restrictions. You will celebrate in Heaven. Graveside service will be held at Sunset Cemetery on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Pastor Mike Blanton officiating. Arrangements by Heart and Hope Funeral Home by Schoedinger.



