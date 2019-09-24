Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
1942 - 2019
Irvin Hill Obituary
Hill, Irvin
1942 - 2019
Irvin Paul Hill, age 77. Sunrise July 25, 1942 and Sunset September 19, 2019. Visitation 10AM and Memorial Service 11AM Friday, September 27, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 25, 2019
