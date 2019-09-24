|
Hill, Irvin
1942 - 2019
Irvin Paul Hill, age 77. Sunrise July 25, 1942 and Sunset September 19, 2019. Visitation 10AM and Memorial Service 11AM Friday, September 27, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The HILL Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 25, 2019