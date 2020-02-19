The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irvin Seals
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irvin Seals


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Irvin Seals Obituary
Seals, Irvin
1924 - 2020
Irvin E. Seals, age 95, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Irvin was born on October 13, 1924 in Ravenswood, WV to the late Bonar and Jennie Mae (Mills) Seals. Also preceding him in death was his loving wife of 68 years, who died earlier this month, Laura, sisters Loraine Wallace and Anne Jackson. He was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church in Grove City and a proud U.S. Navy veteran. In his younger years, he enjoyed travelling with his wife and working in her garden and making apple butter. Irvin is survived by his sons, Charles Duane Seals and Craig Michael (Rita) Seals; 3 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; cousin, Jim (Ina Faye) Seals; and nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends from 4-6pm on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio 43123, with a Funeral Service at 11am on Thursday, February 27, 2020 with Rev. Robert Tolar, Jr. officiating. Interment at Arlington Field of Honor Burial Park. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
Download Now