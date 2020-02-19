|
|
Seals, Irvin
1924 - 2020
Irvin E. Seals, age 95, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Irvin was born on October 13, 1924 in Ravenswood, WV to the late Bonar and Jennie Mae (Mills) Seals. Also preceding him in death was his loving wife of 68 years, who died earlier this month, Laura, sisters Loraine Wallace and Anne Jackson. He was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church in Grove City and a proud U.S. Navy veteran. In his younger years, he enjoyed travelling with his wife and working in her garden and making apple butter. Irvin is survived by his sons, Charles Duane Seals and Craig Michael (Rita) Seals; 3 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; cousin, Jim (Ina Faye) Seals; and nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends from 4-6pm on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio 43123, with a Funeral Service at 11am on Thursday, February 27, 2020 with Rev. Robert Tolar, Jr. officiating. Interment at Arlington Field of Honor Burial Park. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2020