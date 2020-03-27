The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Isaac Claypool Obituary
Claypool, Isaac
1943 - 2020
Isaac William Claypool, 77, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 surrounded by his family that adored him. He was born January 8, 1943 in Augusta, Kentucky to the late John and Gladys (Hargett) Claypool. He was a proud U.S Army veteran. His sense of humor was evident to all who met him. Dedicated husband, father, brother, and devout catholic. Isaac was mechanically inclined and could fix anything. He was also an avid woodworker and enjoyed spending time outdoors. He always gave of his time to help others. His family was very important to him and he cherished the time that he was able to spend together, especially his time with his grandkids. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by infant daughter Mary Denise Claypool, brother Pat Claypool, sister Anita Ritchey, son-in-law Mark Olson, brothers-in-law Carl "Dutch" Orth and Joe Kern, sister-in-law Mary K. Kern, and close friend Chuck Copley. Isaac is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 54 years, Mary (Kern) Claypool; children, Elizabeth Olson, Isaac "Bill" (Heather) Claypool, and Barb (Rob Varchetto) Claypool; grandchildren, Nick, Will, and Sam Olson, Eddie and Emma Claypool, and Sophia and Charlie Varchetto; brother, Michael Claypool; sisters, Linda Poe, Joyce Huffman, and Nancy High; close friend, Carole Copley; and many other relatives and friends. Due to the current health restrictions, a public Memorial Mass will be celebrated later when conditions allow at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. Arrangements entrusted to the Schoedinger Grove City Chapel. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch his tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2020
