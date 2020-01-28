Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
COP East
5456 E. Livingston Ave.
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:00 PM
COP East
5456 E. Livingston Ave.
Isaiah Jemison


1991 - 2020
Isaiah Jemison Obituary
Jemison, Isaiah
1991 - 2020
Isaiah Anthony Thomas Jemison, age 28. Sunrise February 8, 1991 and Sunset January 20, 2020. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Friday, January 31, 2020 at COP East, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. LIVINGSTON AVE. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the JEMISON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 29, 2020
