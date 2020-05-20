Webster, Isaiah
1940 - 2020
Isaiah Webster, age 79. Sunrise November 10, 1940 and Sunset May 18, 2020. Private Services entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The WEBSTER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 20 to May 22, 2020.