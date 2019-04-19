Home

LeBrie, Isolde
Isolde Rose LeBrie, our angel on earth, joined the angels in heaven, April 17, 2019. She passed peacefully at her home in Granville, Ohio. Isolde was born in Riga, Latvia, in 1932. Isolde's life experiences would fill a best-selling novel. Isolde attended Southwestern College in Kansas, and later married Homer F Baker, with whom she had her five surviving children. Later in life she enjoyed working as a realtor and was proud author of her cookbook, Joyous Feasts. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com where a complete obituary is available.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 20, 2019
