Cassell, Isom
1942 - 2020
Isom G. Cassell, age 77, of Obetz, passed away on October 15, 2020. Retired from CSX Railroad after 41 years of service. Preceded in death by son, Robert Cassell; parents, Gordon and Bertie Cassell; siblings, Don, Gerald, Dottie, and Irene. Survived by wife of 57 years of marriage, Joyce Cassell; daughters, Rhonda (Michael) O'Ryan, Becky (Scott) Daniels, and Sherry (Douglas) Alexander; daughter-in-law, Missy Cassell; 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; 1 brother; nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Family will receive friends, Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, OH 43207, where funeral service will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 at 10 a.m., Pastor Steven Payne officiating. Those who wish may direct memorial contributions to the American Heart Association
or American Cancer Society
. To sign and view Isom's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com