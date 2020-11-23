1/
Ivadell (nee Besco) Smrekar, age 92, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was born to the late Theasel and Jessie M. (nee Cunningham) Besco of Portsmouth, Ohio. In addition to her parents, Ivadell is preceded in death by her husband Eugene F. Smrekar, whom she was married to for almost 65 years, brother-in-law and sister William and Clotine Craig of Palm City, Florida, brother and sister-in-law Jack and Ruth Besco of Portsmouth, Ohio, and grandson Jack Smrekar of Clarksville, TN. Born September 1, 1928 in Portsmouth, OH. Graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1946. Married Eugene on November 24, 1954. Member of Beechwold Christian Church since 1956. Ivadell is survived by son, Blaine (Suzanne) Smrekar; daughter, Jeannie (Douglas) Cochran; grandchildren, Jeffrey Smrekar, Joseph (Courtney) Smrekar, Jessie Smrekar, Rachel (Michael) Dixon, Alexis (Luke) Fout, Isabelle, David, Faith and Miriam Cochran; great-grandchildren, Matthew, Ellie, Kimora, Alakai; and a niece and nephews. Ivadell's family will be having a private graveside service with interment to follow at Kingwood Memorial Park. Officiated by Pastor Patrick Mauger. Services entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTH. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or condolences to the family.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
