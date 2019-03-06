The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Ivan Dangler


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Ivan Dangler Obituary
Dangler, Ivan
1939 - 2019
Ivan Dale Dangler, age 79, died peacefully on March 5, 2019. He graduated from Cory-Rawson High School in 1957 and earned a BA and PhD in higher education. Friends may call on Friday, March 8, from 5-8 p.m. at Schoedinger Funeral Home, 6699 North High Street, Worthington. Service will be on Saturday at 10 AM at the Worthington United Methodist, 600 High St, Worthington, with interment at Northlawn Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute to Worthington United Methodist Church in his memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2019
