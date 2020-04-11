|
Gingery, J. Allen
1932 - 2020
J. Allen Gingery went into the presence of his Lord and Savior on April 9, 2020 while at home surrounding by his loving family. "Papaw" was a marine, attorney, pilot, teacher, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and loving and faithful husband to the love of his life, Katherine Gingery, for over 60 years. Papaw was preceded in death by his parents Dwight and MaryLee, and his sister Marilyn Smith. He is survived by his wife Katherine, his sons Steve (Robin), David (Michele), and Michael (Renee), 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, his sister Nancy Gylov, and many nieces and nephews. He is remembered as a faithful, caring, and wise man of integrity, a follower of Jesus, one who impacted many lives. Condolence may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 13, 2020