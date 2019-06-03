|
|
McManness, Rev. J. Donald
1926 - 2019
Rev. J. Donald McManness, age 92, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away June 3, 2019. In 1949, he became an ordained minister with the Assemblies of God. He pastored several churches in Kansas and Ohio, and served 23 years as pastor of Toledo Calvary Assembly of God Church, Toledo, Ohio. He later served the Ohio District of the Assemblies of God as Executive Secretary and Stewardship Director. In his role there, he was instrumental in bringing the Heartland Conference and Retreat Center from vision to reality. For the last 4 years he resided at Feridean Commons in Westerville, where he led a prayer group. He was much loved by his family and friends. Preceded in death by wife Glenda D. McManness, daughter Becki Finn. Survived by daughter, Cheree (John) Clark; grandchildren, Christian (Wendy) Cagle, Brook Cagle, Nick Mendler, Michelle Clark, Dru (Kim) Streicher, Robb (Rachel) Streicher; great grandchildren, Lauren and Evan Cagle, Oliver, Nicolette, Seneca and Corrine Streicher; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and 10-11:30 a.m. at the Heartland Conference and Retreat Center, 3201 County Road 225, Marengo, Ohio 43334. Service will follow at 11:30 a.m. Rev. John Wooten and Rev. James Palmer officiating. Interment Kingwood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heartland Conference and Retreat Center. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 4 to June 5, 2019