Foster, J. Duane
Deacon J. Duane Colin Foster was born October 31, 1970 in Columbus, Ohio to Jackie Smith (Father) and Eleanor Foster (Mother). Duane was in the arms of his loving wife when he transitioned from Earth to Glory on Friday, September 25, 2020. Duane and Hope married on June 30, 1990. To this union, two wonderful children were birthed. Dolan Colin and Amanda E'lane. Duane served as Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, and Member of the Worship Team and Mass Choir together with his lovely wife, Hope. This husband and wife duo sang at conventions, local churches, weddings, funerals, and social gatherings. Deacon Duane lived a well-balanced lifestyle and he was valiant and full of vigor. He loved music and some of his favorite gospel artists were Fred Hammond and Commissioned. Furthermore, Duane collected baseball cards, and visited numerous sporting events. Duane was an enthusiastic fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Brooklyn Nets, and Detroit Tigers. He was also a Baltimore Ravens fanatic. His hobbies consisted of reading Comic Books, watching Jeopardy, and laughing out loud at Comedy Shows. Deacon Duane was a great husband who loved his wife just as Christ loved the Church (Ephesians 5:25). Duane was a great father and grandfather who spent quality time with his children and grandchildren and raised them up in the context of the Bible (Proverbs 22:6); as all Scripture is breathed by God and profitable for teaching, reproof, correction, and training in righteousness (2 Timothy 3:16). Deacon J. Duane Colin Foster was preceded in death by grandfather, William (Sonny); grandmother, Elma Smith; great aunt, Erma Ware, uncles, David Milton Scott, Kelvin Scott, and Darrell Foster. Celebrating Duane's legacy and cherishing his memory includes the love of his life, best friend, and wife, Hope Foster; loving children, Dolan (Kiesha) and Amanda Foster, Godson, Colin (Sarah) Easton; grandchildren, Kamora and Kamden Foster (Peanut Butter and Jelly), Kaliyah Berry, Milah "Button" Calhoun and Dominique McCall; father, Jackie (Pat) Smith; mother Eleanor (Delbert) Scott; grandmother, Gladys Foster; siblings, Jabarr "Larky" Haskins, Drucilla (Andre) Summerall, Dr. Christopher Scott, Sr., Chief Yoeman Derrick Scott, and Darnell Scott. Calling Hours (only 10 at a time), Friday, October 2, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at Church of Christ of the Apostolic Faith. Celebration Service at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive flowers at the church. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com
