Bock, J. John
1931 - 2020
Dr. John Bock passed away unexpectedly April 7, 2020. He was born in 1931 in Massillon, OH and graduated from OSU College of Medicine. He completed his training in hand surgery at Lakeside Hospital, Cleveland, OH. John was a member of the American Hand Society, the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery, and the Columbus Orthopedic Society. He practiced for many years at Riverside Hospital. He and Janet Garmhausen were married in Chillicothe, OH in 1957. They have four children, Jenny, Jamie, Sally and Bob. He was the proud grandfather of Fiona, Elizabeth, Zachary, Bea, Oliver and Peter. Also, the proud step-grandfather of Elizabeth, Nick and Will. John's life was one of loyalty to friends and family. Every year he organized a group trip to attend the Ohio Light Opera in Wooster. Travel and learning about other cultures were important to him. Through scholarships he inspired others and helped to make dreams come true. Due to the current health restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be planned for later this year when conditions allow at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL,
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020