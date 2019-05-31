|
|
McGhee, J. Patrick
1939 - 2019
James Patrick "Pat" McGhee, passed away May 29, 2019. Pat is survived by wife of 57 years, Martha; children, Terri (Scott) Angell, James "Tracy" McGhee, Robert F. (Donna) McGhee, and Cathy (John) Lusk. Visitation will be held Sunday, June 2, from 2-4 pm at O. R. WOODYARD SOUTH CHAPEL, 1346 S. High St., where funeral service will be held Monday at 1:30 pm. Interment Forrest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visit www.orwoodyard.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 1, 2019