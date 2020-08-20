1/
J. Stephen Cantlon
1941 - 2020
{ "" }
J. Stephen Cantlon, second child of John T. and Elvera (Beckstedt) Cantlon came into this world on Sunday, February 16, 1941, greeted by his sister Carol. Gradually, the Cantlon Family grew with David (deceased), Michael, Mark (deceased), Christina, Robert and Thomas. Steve claimed his Parky angel wings on August 18, 2020 after struggling 26 years of Parkinson Disease. As a young boy Steve's hobby was fishing at Whetstone Park and Pike Lake on family vacations. His fishing hobby continued as an adult on his much loved wooden Skiff Craft boat at Lake Erie, but his passion was woodworking. Steve will be deeply missed by all is friends and family, especially his surviving wife, Karen, whom he married January 22, 1971. According to Steve's wishes his body has been donated to OSU Donor Program for the study of Parkinsons Disease, there will be no services.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
