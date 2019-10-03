The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
1:30 PM
Union Cemetery
3349 Olentangy River Rd.
Columbus, OH
View Map
Jack B. Day


1958 - 2019
Jack B. Day Obituary
Day, Jack B.
1958 - 2019
Jack Bryan Day, age 60, passed away at his home, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Born on October 7, 1958, in Columbus, OH. A memorial visitation will be held 11a.m.-1p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington, followed by a 1:30p.m. Graveside service at Union Cemetery, 3349 Olentangy River Rd., Columbus, 43202. To view the full obituary or leave a condolence for the family please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 5, 2019
