Day, Jack B.
1958 - 2019
Jack Bryan Day, age 60, passed away at his home, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Born on October 7, 1958, in Columbus, OH. A memorial visitation will be held 11a.m.-1p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington, followed by a 1:30p.m. Graveside service at Union Cemetery, 3349 Olentangy River Rd., Columbus, 43202. To view the full obituary or leave a condolence for the family please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 5, 2019