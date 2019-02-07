The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
(614) 436-9220
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
View Map
Jack Blake


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Jack Blake Obituary
Blake, Jack
1957 - 2019
Jack Blake, age 61, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. He was born to James and Mary Jo Blake in Columbus, OH. In addition to his mother, Mary Jo, Jack is preceded in death by his brother James Blake, and mother-in-law Laura Quelette. Jack is survived by his wife, Katrina Blake; son, Samuel (Denise) Blake; grandson, Elliot Blake; father, James Blake; father-in-law, John Quelette; beloved dog, Jojo; cat, Duke; and numerous nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends from 3-6 pm on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTH CHAPEL, 5554 Karl Rd., Columbus, OH 43229, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 6 pm. Pastor Mark Deimer officiating. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or condolence and to view full obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 8, 2019
