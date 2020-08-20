1/
Jack Boggs
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Boggs, Jack
1940 - 2020
Jack C. Boggs, age 79, of Harrisburg, passed away on August 19, 2020. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on December 16, 1940 to the late Oliver and Esta. Jack is survived by his loving wife, Sandy; brothers, Doug, Jimmy, and Ronald Boggs; sister, Jeanie; children, Jack Jr, Jennifer (Neil) Czekalski, Mark Boggs, Betsy Howell, Jimmy (Jennifer) Sizemore, Wendy (Michael) Sizemore, Roger Sizemore, and Missy (Bud) Lemaster. Also surviving are numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Jack enjoyed spending time with his family and listening to his Bluegrass music. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles and once took a trip out west with his wife, Sandy. He will be surely missed by all who knew him. Family will receive friends at Heart and Hope Funeral Home by Schoedinger on Monday August 24, 2020 from 11am-1pm, where a Memorial Service to celebrate Jack's life will follow at 1pm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 279-8675
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved