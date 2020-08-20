Boggs, Jack

1940 - 2020

Jack C. Boggs, age 79, of Harrisburg, passed away on August 19, 2020. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on December 16, 1940 to the late Oliver and Esta. Jack is survived by his loving wife, Sandy; brothers, Doug, Jimmy, and Ronald Boggs; sister, Jeanie; children, Jack Jr, Jennifer (Neil) Czekalski, Mark Boggs, Betsy Howell, Jimmy (Jennifer) Sizemore, Wendy (Michael) Sizemore, Roger Sizemore, and Missy (Bud) Lemaster. Also surviving are numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Jack enjoyed spending time with his family and listening to his Bluegrass music. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles and once took a trip out west with his wife, Sandy. He will be surely missed by all who knew him. Family will receive friends at Heart and Hope Funeral Home by Schoedinger on Monday August 24, 2020 from 11am-1pm, where a Memorial Service to celebrate Jack's life will follow at 1pm.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store