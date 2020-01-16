|
|
Reber, Jack C.
1927 - 2020
Jack C. Reber, born March 12, 1927, passed away January 15, 2020. Jack was a WWII Navy veteran and a member of American Legion Post #164 where he served many years on the Honor Guard. He was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Eleanor Reber and brother Donald (Maryjane). Jack is survived by his wife, Ruth, whom he would share their 70th wedding anniversary on February 4, 2020; children, Jack, Steven, David, Brent (Darlene) Reber and Linda (Michael) Walsh; family friend, Marcey; 11 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. Friends may visit Sunday from 1-3:30PM at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus St., Grove City, OH, where funeral will be held 11AM Monday, with Pastor Owen Stotts officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Concord Cemetery. Online guest book may be signed at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 17, 2020