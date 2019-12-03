|
|
DeWitt, Jack
1932 - 2019
John "Jack" DeWitt, 87, of Westerville, passed away November 30, 2019. Jack served in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineering during the Korean Conflict. Attended Heidelberg College and graduated from Ohio University. Member of Central College Presbyterian Church and retired as Inventory Manager for Jeffrey Manufacturing. Preceded in death by parents Cletus Klahr and Grace Eve DeWitt and brother Richard Harding DeWitt. Survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Marilyn DeWitt; sons, Richard J. and David Michael (Mary) DeWitt; nephew, Doug (Jean) DeWitt; and niece, Debbie DeWitt. Friends may call 4-6 PM Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at HILL FUNERAL HOME, Westerville. Services will be held at 10 AM Thursday at Central College Presbyterian Church, 975 S. Sunbury Rd., Westerville. Interment 2:30 PM Thursday at Vermillion Cemetery, Vermillion, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Central College Presbyterian Church fund. Remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2019