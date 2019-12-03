Home

Hill Funeral Home
220 South State Street
Westerville, OH 43081
(614) 882-2121
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hill Funeral Home
220 South State Street
Westerville, OH 43081
Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Central College Presbyterian Church
975 S. Sunbury Rd.
Westerville, OH
Interment
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
2:30 PM
Vermillion Cemetery
Vermillion, OH
John "Jack" DeWitt, 87, of Westerville, passed away November 30, 2019. Jack served in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineering during the Korean Conflict. Attended Heidelberg College and graduated from Ohio University. Member of Central College Presbyterian Church and retired as Inventory Manager for Jeffrey Manufacturing. Preceded in death by parents Cletus Klahr and Grace Eve DeWitt and brother Richard Harding DeWitt. Survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Marilyn DeWitt; sons, Richard J. and David Michael (Mary) DeWitt; nephew, Doug (Jean) DeWitt; and niece, Debbie DeWitt. Friends may call 4-6 PM Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at HILL FUNERAL HOME, Westerville. Services will be held at 10 AM Thursday at Central College Presbyterian Church, 975 S. Sunbury Rd., Westerville. Interment 2:30 PM Thursday at Vermillion Cemetery, Vermillion, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Central College Presbyterian Church fund. Remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2019
