Jack Arthur Dildine, 79, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 while in hospice care in Sebring, Florida. Jack battled various illnesses for many years but they never kept him from his fishing pole for too long. Born February 10, 1941 to Frank J. Dildine and Edna (Reynolds) Dildine of Watsontown, PA. Jack was predeceased by his wife of 34 years, Gail (Sciacca) Dildine of Haddonfield, NJ and his sister Dorothy Wertman of Pittsfield, MA. He is survived by his son, Dennis Dildine and his wife, Kelle of New Albany, Ohio; daughter, Kimberly Egli of Montgomery, PA; and daughter, Jacqueline McCrory and her husband, Patrick of Raleigh, NC; and grandchildren, Madison, Garrett, Tara, Veronica, Kenneth, Abigail; and great grandchildren, Haiden, Jaxon and Liam, Aulora. He is also survived by his partner for fifteen years, Sandra Heinz-Weckwerth; and many friends and fishing buddies. Jack graduated from Warrior Run High School in Turbotville, PA and soon after started a family and a very rewarding career. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and as a young man, worked in lumber sales in Pennsylvania. He moved to Ohio in 1971 where he was promoted to manager of all central Ohio Busy Beaver Lumber Company locations. Jack became a successful businessman with several executive positions with Arlington Blaine Lumber and Strait & Lamp Lumber. Jack happily retired in 2004 so that he was able to spend more time with his grandchildren, fishing, customizing his boat, tying flies and building his extensive collection of fishing lures. Jack lived life to the fullest and pursued his passion for fishing every day he possibly could. He was an avid Member of the Sunnybrook Trout Club in Sandusky, Ohio and the Ohio Huskie Muskie Club where he won several awards. Because of Jack's love of adventure and fishing, if he wasn't on a trip, he was planning the next one! Jack traveled the world to beautiful destinations such as Alaska, Canada and the Bahamas. He also vacationed aboard caribbean cruises for pleasure and traveled the world for business. It is Jack's on-the-go high energy, adventuresome spirit and infectious smile that friends and family will remember. While maintaining his residence in Columbus, Ohio, he and Sandy were "snowbirds" in Sebring, Florida for the past 4 years and he fought illness to have one last fishing season in Florida. A Celebration of Life for Jack will be planned at a later time. Until then, please share your fond memories and/or photos of Jack at his online Guestbook at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring, FL. You can also honor him by making a donation to or the .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2020