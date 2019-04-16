|
|
Hayes, Jack E.
1942 - 2019
Jack E. Hayes, age 76, passed away April 15, 2019 at Kobacker House surrounded by his family. Jack is predeceased by parents Elsworth and Dorothy Hayes and sisters Anna (Rufus) McClain and Cathey (Patrick) Vincent. Jack is survived by his wife of 31 years, Mary Ellen Hayes; sons, Gary and Jeff Hayes; daughter, Jenni (Ray) Ryjewski; step-son, Dion (Laurie) Grener; brothers, Richard Hayes, Robert (Denise) Hayes and Ronald Hayes; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jack retired from American Electric Power after 35 years. He loved the outdoors and was a active member of Mid-Ohio Sportsman Association for the last 40 years. The Hayes family would like to thank The James Cancer Hospital staff for the outstanding care Jack received and The Kobacker House staff for their compassionate care in the final days of Jack's courageous battle. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to The James Cancer Hospital or The Kobacker House. Friends and family may visit Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 4-7 pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio, where a funeral service will take place Wednesday, April 24 at 10 am. Burial to follow at Green Lawn Cemetery, Columbus, Ohio. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 20, 2019