Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Hayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack E. Hayes


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jack E. Hayes Obituary
Hayes, Jack E.
1942 - 2019
Jack E. Hayes, age 76, passed away April 15, 2019 at Kobacker House surrounded by his family. Jack is predeceased by parents Elsworth and Dorothy Hayes and sisters Anna (Rufus) McClain and Cathey (Patrick) Vincent. Jack is survived by his wife of 31 years, Mary Ellen Hayes; sons, Gary and Jeff Hayes; daughter, Jenni (Ray) Ryjewski; step-son, Dion (Laurie) Grener; brothers, Richard Hayes, Robert (Denise) Hayes and Ronald Hayes; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jack retired from American Electric Power after 35 years. He loved the outdoors and was a active member of Mid-Ohio Sportsman Association for the last 40 years. The Hayes family would like to thank The James Cancer Hospital staff for the outstanding care Jack received and The Kobacker House staff for their compassionate care in the final days of Jack's courageous battle. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to The James Cancer Hospital or The Kobacker House. Friends and family may visit Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 4-7 pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio, where a funeral service will take place Wednesday, April 24 at 10 am. Burial to follow at Green Lawn Cemetery, Columbus, Ohio. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now