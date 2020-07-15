McCormick, Jack E.

1943 - 2020

Jack Edwin McCormick, age 77, passed away unexpectedly on July 10, 2020 in Dublin, Ohio. Jack was born on April 30, 1943 in Ashtabula, Ohio, but spent most of his early life in Akron, Ohio. He was the adopted son of Hayes (Jack's forever hero) and Mildred McCormick. He was a longtime resident of Dublin, Ohio since 1978 where he and Jackie, his wife of 52 years raised their family. Jack, graduated from Garfield High School in Akron, Ohio. He went on to the University of Akron and received his law degree from the University of Akron School of Law. Upon receiving his law degree in 1969 he achieved his childhood dream of becoming a Special Agent for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) where he met lifelong friends Dick and Mary Harman. Jack, left the FBI in 1973 to head up the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) where he was appointed Superintendent of the BCI in London, Ohio where he led the BCI in combatting organized crime, drug dealing, and political corruption. He left the BCI in 1983 to open his own law firm where he continued to practice law until May of 2019. Jack, married Jackie Loeb on December 28, 1968 in Akron, Ohio. Together they had 3 children. Jack had twin daughters Nicole Denise McCormick (47) and Leigh-Ann McCormick Sims (47) and a son, Tristan Adam McCormick (49). Jack's greatest achievement was being a husband and father and keeping his family together through both the good and bad times. He had many interests, but his foremost hobby was his family, kids, and his five grandchildren. Jack, said "the biggest surprise in his life was finding out that being a husband, father, and grandfather would be the greatest joy of his life which could not be surpassed by any other experience he would ever have". He was a passionate reader, loved history and was a trivia buff. He passed on his love of Crosswords to his daughters and his love of reading to his son. He spent 52 years with the love of his life, Jackie and together they enjoyed the simple life with family and their very special cat, Kaylee. His wife, Jackie, cooked and shared dinner with him every day of their marriage, rarely missing their 5:30 dinner. Jackie, had the honor of cooking him his last meal in their family home. He was the "neighborhood dad", that even after his own children went off to college, the neighborhood kids would knock on the door and ask if Jack could come out and throw the ball or play basketball. Jack and his wife were not extravagant, but Jack would give his last dollar in his wallet to his kids or grandkids. He was the coach of his son's T-ball team and soccer team and his daughters' softball team. Jack spent every Wednesday for the last 17 years with his granddaughters Sophia, Josephine, and his wife Jackie. Jack reserved Sundays for dinner with his 3 grandsons. In the recent years, he enjoyed family vacations with his wife, daughters, son-in-law, and grand-daughters, experiencing his first trip out of the country. In the last few years, Jack enjoyed staying close to home and close to his family in Dublin. Jack spent almost every day of the last four months at his home with his wife, daughters Nikki and Leigh-Ann, son-in-law Marc and his grand-daughters Sophia and Josephine playing craps, card games, and the boardgame Sorry. Jackie, Sophia and Josephine baked him brownies almost daily in the last few months because he loved his treats and had a huge sweet tooth. He helped the best he could do help his wife keep up the family home and loved working in the yard with his son-in-law Marc so they could talk politics and current events. His daughters, Nikki and Leigh-Ann, spent hours with their Dad reminiscing on their front porch, crying and laughing. He still spent every evening having dinner with his wife. Despite his pain in the last months, he felt a deep need to contribute to the family home to ensure his wife was safe and healthy. Just two-weeks prior to his death, Jack sat on his front porch (while trying to fix the leaky hose) telling his daughters that his "biggest fear was outliving his wife because she was part of his DNA". He said "he could not imagine a life without her. Jack is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jackie; twin daughters, Nikki and Leigh-Ann; and son, Tristan. He is also survived by his son-in law, Marc Sims; and daughter-in-law, Angela McCormick. He left behind five grandchildren all residing in Dublin, Ohio, Sophia Marie Sims (16), Josephine Mae Sims (14), Alexander Hayes McCormick (19), Benjamin Rihm (14) and Calvin A. (13). He is survived by his sisters-in-law, Debbie Blyer and Darlene Sabo. He is survived by life-long friend, Mary Harman and her children. He was preceded in death by his sister Sarah Perona, father Hayes, and mother Mildred, mother-in-law Diane Loeb and father-in-law Robert Loeb. He was preceded in death by his best friend and former FBI partner, Dick Harman in 2015. Jack never stopped grieving the loss of his childhood best friend Frank Lombardo who died in his arms after a car accident when Jack was 17 years old, nor the sudden death of his dad, Hayes, when Jack was 12 years old. May they all keep him safe. A private funeral is being held for his immediate family. A celebration of his life will be scheduled for later this year.



