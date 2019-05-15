Home

O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
(614) 221-7746
Calling hours
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
Interment
Following Services
Reber Hill Cemetery
Jack Gibson Obituary
Gibson, Jack
1945 - 2019
Jack Edward Gibson, passed away on May 13, 2019. He was born on July 13, 1945. Employed with Columbus Showcase for several years, and was also an active member of the Local Union 1275 for 50+ years. Survived by wife, Patti Gibson. Visitation at the O.R. WOODYARD CO. CHAPEL, 1346 S. High Street on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 6-8 PM, where funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10 AM. Interment to follow at Reber Hill Cemetery. Rev. Tom Branham officiating.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 17, 2019
