The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
4:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Harding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Harding


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Jack Harding Obituary
Harding, Jack
1933 - 2020
Jack Lee Harding, 87, passed away February 16, 2020. Born January 5, 1933 in Mansfield, Ohio to the late Warren and Addie (Lavender) Harding. Longtime active member of Memorial Baptist Church. He was an active member of the Grove City Noon Lions Club and the Grove City Senior Center. Jack is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nancy; children, Carol Ewing, David Harding, Timothy Harding, and Judith Jablonski; 10 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City. Service will follow at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions: Memorial Baptist Missionary Fund. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch his tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
Download Now