Harding, Jack
1933 - 2020
Jack Lee Harding, 87, passed away February 16, 2020. Born January 5, 1933 in Mansfield, Ohio to the late Warren and Addie (Lavender) Harding. Longtime active member of Memorial Baptist Church. He was an active member of the Grove City Noon Lions Club and the Grove City Senior Center. Jack is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nancy; children, Carol Ewing, David Harding, Timothy Harding, and Judith Jablonski; 10 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City. Service will follow at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions: Memorial Baptist Missionary Fund. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch his tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2020