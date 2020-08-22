1/1
Jack Hayner
1937 - 2020
Jack W. Hayner, age 82, of Columbus, Ohio passed away August 18, 2020 at his residence. He was born October 20, 1937 to the late Peter and Rachel Hayner in South Solon, Ohio. Jack retired from being a truck driver and Walmart Greeter. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves. Preceded in death by a brother John Hayner, daughter Jackie Morbitzer, and step daughter Debra Basham. Jack is survived by his wife, Marjorie Hayner; daughters, Brenda Johnson, Vickie Cook, and Tanya Mayes; son, Daniel Hayner; step daughter, Denise Franzetti; step sons, David and Donald Basham; sisters, Irene Rapp of Arizona and Sandra Bonham of California; 10 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild; many other family members and dear friends. Jack requested cremation and with the Covid 19 situation, the family may hold a memorial at a later date. Arrangements by the O. R. WOODYARD CO. FUNERAL HOME.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
