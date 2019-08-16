|
|
Hickman, Jack
1927 - 2019
Jack Edward Hickman, 92, of Westerville, Ohio, joined his family circle on Aug 10, 2019. Jack was born on March 17, 1927 in Waverly, Ohio, the youngest of 9 children born to Earnest Zachariah and Margaret Artie (Terry) Hickman. Family will receive friends 4-7 P.M. Monday, August 19, 2019 at HILL FUNERAL HOME followed by Masonic Services at 7 P.M. Services will be held at 11 A.M. Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Central College Presbyterian Church, 975 S. Sunbury Rd., Westerville followed by interment at Blendon Central Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, and in his honor, please make donations to the Cleveland Library, Attn: Talking Book Services, 17121 Lake Shore Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44110 or Central College Presbyterian Women Association, 975 South Sunbury Road, Westerville, Ohio 43081. Complete obituary and remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019