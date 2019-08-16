Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hill Funeral Home
220 South State Street
Westerville, OH 43081
(614) 882-2121
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Hickman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Hickman


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Hickman Obituary
Hickman, Jack
1927 - 2019
Jack Edward Hickman, 92, of Westerville, Ohio, joined his family circle on Aug 10, 2019. Jack was born on March 17, 1927 in Waverly, Ohio, the youngest of 9 children born to Earnest Zachariah and Margaret Artie (Terry) Hickman. Family will receive friends 4-7 P.M. Monday, August 19, 2019 at HILL FUNERAL HOME followed by Masonic Services at 7 P.M. Services will be held at 11 A.M. Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Central College Presbyterian Church, 975 S. Sunbury Rd., Westerville followed by interment at Blendon Central Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, and in his honor, please make donations to the Cleveland Library, Attn: Talking Book Services, 17121 Lake Shore Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44110 or Central College Presbyterian Women Association, 975 South Sunbury Road, Westerville, Ohio 43081. Complete obituary and remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now