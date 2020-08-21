1/
Jack Hunter
1942 - 2020
Jack Hunter, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Grove City. He is preceded in death by his parents Jack and Georgia (Lockard) Hunter, sister Sandra Kay Harris. He is survived by his niece, Nancy Hart; great niece, Taylor Hart; and great great nephew who he adored, Kaiden Wintermeyer; many aunts, uncles and friends he stayed in touch with from high school. Jack was Uncle Jack to many he always had a story to tell and just an all-around good person. He spent most of his life caring for his mother. Jack enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and camping. He was a part of a muzzle loader club and liked to collect guns and believed in his 2nd Amendment Right to bear Arms. Jack was a 1962 graduate of Franklin Heights High School where he played in the band. A Private Memorial service will be held for Jack at SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jack's memory to the Central Ohio Diabetes Association, 1699 W. Mound St., Columbus, OH 43223.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
