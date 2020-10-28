Johnson Sr. , Jack
1950 - 2020
Jack Johnson Sr., age 70. Sunrise February 24, 1950 and Sunset October 22, 2020. PRIVATE Visitation 6PM and Funeral Service 7PM Friday, October 30, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). A MASK IS MANDATORY. Interment 10AM Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Marion Cemetery, 620 Delaware Ave., Marion, Ohio 43302. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the JOHNSON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com