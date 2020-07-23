Widner, Jack L.
1937 - 2020
Jack L. Widner, age 82, of Grove City, passed away July 18, 2020. He was born November 9, 1937 to the late Fred and Kathleen Widner Jr. Jack was a retired truck driver for Consolidated Freightways. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. He is survived by his loving wife Judy (Jackson) Widner; his children, Jill (Geoff) Fillinger, Jeff (Sandra) Widner, Jacqui (Tim) Gulick, Jay Widner and Jana (Eddie) Timmons; 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be announced at a future date. Arrangements completed with THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus Street, Grove City, Ohio where online condolences may be left at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made in his name to St. Augustine Health Ministries where a team of angels lovingly cared for him in his last months.