1/
Jack L. Widner
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Widner, Jack L.
1937 - 2020
Jack L. Widner, age 82, of Grove City, passed away July 18, 2020. He was born November 9, 1937 to the late Fred and Kathleen Widner Jr. Jack was a retired truck driver for Consolidated Freightways. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. He is survived by his loving wife Judy (Jackson) Widner; his children, Jill (Geoff) Fillinger, Jeff (Sandra) Widner, Jacqui (Tim) Gulick, Jay Widner and Jana (Eddie) Timmons; 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be announced at a future date. Arrangements completed with THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus Street, Grove City, Ohio where online condolences may be left at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made in his name to St. Augustine Health Ministries where a team of angels lovingly cared for him in his last months.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
614-875-4878
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved