Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Parkview United Methodist Church
344 S. Algonquin Ave.
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Parkview United Methodist Church
344 S. Algonquin Ave
Jack Randall Lane, age 87, Thursday, February 21, 2019 Arlington Court. Born in Marietta, Ohio. Graduate of East High School. Retired from Dispatch Printing Co. Member of Parkview United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by parents Donald and Ruth Lane, wife Marjorie Lane and second wife Olive Lane, brother Neal Lane. Survived by son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Rachel Lane. Funeral service Sunday 2 PM, Parkview United Methodist Church, 344 S. Algonquin Ave., where friends may call from 12Noon until time of service. Pastor Roland Moore officiating. Interment Monday Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2019
