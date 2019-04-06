LeVelly, Jack

1934 - 2019

John C. "Jack" LeVally, 85, passed away April 2, 2019. Born on February 28, 1934 son of Waldo & Ann LeVally. Preceded in death by wife of 53 years Mary (Jeanette) LeVally. Graduated from St. Charles High School. U.S. Navy veteran (Korea), Retired Letter Carrier. 55 year member NALC serving as Steward, Financial Secretary and Branch 78 Bulletin Editor, Assistant Secretary and Director of Retirees. Member and Past President of the Guild Athletic Club. Jack coached hundreds of kids in Grove City youth baseball, basketball and football. Survived by three sons: Jeff (Lisa), Jim (Gerry Pyle) and John (Tammy), grandchildren: Calvin (Carolyn), Grace Gray (Dominic), Roxanne, Nick (Meryl), Rose LeVally, and one great-grandchild Thea LeVally, adopted grandchildren Michael (Laura) and Colin Merz. Jack leaves a special friend, Frankie Darrah, of Harlingen, TX and a host of cousins and friends. Jack loved to travel, golf, bowl, square dance and play Pinochle. He had a great love of family and friends who celebrate that he is reunited with his loved ones in heaven. Friends may call from 5-8pm on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Schoedinger Grove City Chapel, 3920 Broadway, Grove City, OH. A memorial service by the GAC will be held at 8pm followed by a time of sharing and memories. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 am Friday, April 12 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 3730 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Please, in lieu of flowers, make a contribution in memory of Jack to Ohio Cancer Research, to the scholarship fund to the Guild Athletic Club or the . Private entombment will be later at St. Joseph Cemetery. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch his tribute video. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 7 to Apr. 11, 2019