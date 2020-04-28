The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
(614) 436-9220
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Reeser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack M. Reeser


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Jack M. Reeser Obituary
Reeser, Jack M.
1946 - 2020
Jack M. Reeser, passed away at his home on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the age of 73. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on May 1, 1946, the son of the late Jacob F. Reeser and Emilie M. Dague-Crawford. He is survived by his wife, Jean Layman Reeser; one Aunt, Clara Wilcoxin; three sisters, Sharon (Bruce) Heller, Susan (Garry) Kinney and Christy Crawford; daughter, Jaclyn (Nate) Downs; son, Jaron Reeser; two grandsons, Edison and Kallium Downs; six nephews, two nieces; numerous great nephews and nieces, great-great nephews and nieces and many cousins. Jack was a Marine Corps Veteran of the Vietnam War. He attained the rank of Sergeant and received two Purple Hearts for bravery and injuries sustained in Vietnam. A private cremation has been entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to send messages of support to his family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the or Ohio Health Hospice.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
Download Now