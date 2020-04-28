|
|
Reeser, Jack M.
1946 - 2020
Jack M. Reeser, passed away at his home on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the age of 73. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on May 1, 1946, the son of the late Jacob F. Reeser and Emilie M. Dague-Crawford. He is survived by his wife, Jean Layman Reeser; one Aunt, Clara Wilcoxin; three sisters, Sharon (Bruce) Heller, Susan (Garry) Kinney and Christy Crawford; daughter, Jaclyn (Nate) Downs; son, Jaron Reeser; two grandsons, Edison and Kallium Downs; six nephews, two nieces; numerous great nephews and nieces, great-great nephews and nieces and many cousins. Jack was a Marine Corps Veteran of the Vietnam War. He attained the rank of Sergeant and received two Purple Hearts for bravery and injuries sustained in Vietnam. A private cremation has been entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to send messages of support to his family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the or Ohio Health Hospice.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 29, 2020