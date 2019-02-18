|
McCain, Jack
Jack Allen McCain, 58, of Galloway, Ohio, departed this life on Friday, February 15, surrounded by loved ones at Doctors Hospital West. Though the Ohio native lived most of his life in the Columbus area, he also spent years in Pennsylvania and Florida, where he developed lifelong friendships. The son of Charles W. McCain and Karen Sue (Hickman) Allison, Jack was happiest among family, especially his children, Charles "Chase" Thomas (Amanda), and Meghan Elisabeth (Paige Williams). A faithful member of Buckeye Nation throughout his life, Jack never missed watching an Ohio State football game; in honor of his team loyalty, he was laid to rest in his favorite Buckeyes jersey. Jack was known on the local scene as an avid supporter of live music of nearly every genre – particularly rock and roll. In fact, he fancied himself a lead singer, practicing "karaoke at home" long before karaoke was cool. He entertained all who knew him with his captivating air-guitar performances, and grabbing a microphone on many special occasions. Jack graduated from Warwick High School in Lititz, Pennsylvania, after which he began his career in customer service. He was knowledgeable, friendly, and dedicated to solutions, no matter the subject or work environment. He traveled extensively on family vacations and was happiest at the beach, especially those in Florida. In addition to his parents and children, Jack is survived by his grandson, Jace William McCain; sisters, Tina McCain Matte of Florida and Melanie (Ron) Loboda of Pennsylvania; brother, Chad Allison of Columbus; half-siblings, Craig and Krissy Karshner of Ohio; long-time love, Terri Killilea; and an extensive, loving family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, Jack's family requests contributions to OhioHealth Hospice in recognition of their excellent end-of-life care. Donations may be made online at www.foundation.ohiohealth.com. See you on the other side, Jack. We love you. Online guestbook at www.cookandsonpallay.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2019