McCreary, Jack
1950 - 2020
Jack Edward McCreary, age 69, of Columbus, passed away May 23, 2020. Jack was born and raised in Columbus, Ohio, son of the late James and Betty McCreary. Also preceded in death by his brother James "Jimmy" McCreary and sister Susan Gaeta. Jack worked at Westerville City Schools as a 5th grade teacher for 30 years and at Westerville South in their special education department. He was a loving, sincere man who was cheerful, always laughing at something. During his summer vacations you could find Jack either on the golf course or working on crossword puzzles at his cottage on Lake Michigan. In the fall, he enjoyed OSU football where he volunteered for many years as an usher. Jack will be greatly missed by his loving son, Sean (Heather) McCreary; grandchildren, Colin, Liam, and Cora; girlfriend, Annette Horwoth; and other extended family members and dear friends. Private family interment to be held. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Nationwide Children's Hospital Autism Clinic by visiting give.nationwidechildrens.org, select autism program, and complete the process. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 25 to May 26, 2020.
Thank You.
