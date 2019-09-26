|
|
McKitrick, Jack
1937 - 2019
On the afternoon of September 25, Jack Miller McKitrick of Dublin, Ohio, passed away at the age of 82 at the Kobacker House after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Jack was born to Roy and Florence (Miller) McKitrick in 1937. Growing up in Columbus and graduating from South High School in 1955. An avid Buckeye fan, he attended The Ohio State University, where he was in the ROTC program. He then later served in the Army reserves. He was past President of the Ohio Association of Election Officials. He served on the Franklin County Republican Central Committee and worked for The Franklin County Board of Elections for 21 years and was the Director prior to his retirement. He liked shooting baskets with his kid and grandkids and always enjoyed trips to the ocean with his family. Jack is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 43 years, Sue McKitrick; his children, Melissa Estrella of New Albany and Jack (Betsy) McKitrick of Upper Arlington, James (Bobbi Montgomery) Siders of Jackson, Ohio and Melissa (Kevin) McCauley of Powell, Ohio. He was a loving grandfather of Naya Estrella, Abigail and Harrison Siders, Keegan McCauley and Thomas McKitrick. Family will receive friends on Friday, October 4 from 4 p.m. until time of Jack's memorial service at 6 p.m., at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Columbus Ohio 43221. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jack's name to Kobacker House. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory of Jack or to sign his online guestbook.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 27 to Sept. 30, 2019