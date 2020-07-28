1/
Jack Mitrey
1938 - 2020
Jack Mitrey, 81, passed away July 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents Jacob and Badia Mitrey, sister-in-law Colerga "Carrie" Mitrey. Jack is survived by wife, Mary Mitrey; children, Jack (Sandra) Mitrey, Andy (Melissa) Mitrey, Amy (Anthony) D'Ambrosio; grandchildren, Alexander, Maci, Nicholas, Ellie, and Matthew; siblings, Sophie, Fred, Paul, and Robert. Graduated from the University of Buffalo. Worked for Ashland Chemical for over 25 years. He spent his time between Phoenix, AZ and Westerville, OH. Per his wishes, there will be no public services at this time. For more, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 28 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

