Pyle, Jack Norvell
Jack Norvell Pyle went home to be with his precious Saviour August 16, 2020 in Columbus, OH. Jack was born in Kansas City, MO July 26 to Harvey P. Pyle and L. Jane Pyle. He began his career as a national sales representative and moved into his passions for sports cars and woodworking; establishing German Motor Service and then Custom Wood Products. Jack was an Army veteran and served in both active duty and the Reserves. Jack received Christ as a young man and was a deacon at Reynoldsburg and Whitehall Baptist churches and served for many years as Head Elder at Trinity at the Eastern Gate. Jack was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, friend and man of God. He is preceded in passing by his parents and brother Donald B. Pyle. He is survived by wife, Barbara; sister, Phyllis Gettig; children, Laura (Tim) Kudo, Kimberly (Rayburn) Best and Jason Pyle; grandchildren, Aaron (Rachel), Jordan and Ian (Grant) Best, Jessica Zohner, Sara Seren; great-grandchildren, Damien, Greyson and Maeson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Jack will be interred with full military honors at Dayton National Cemetery August 28, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held August 29, 2020; 2-5PM at Gathering at the Farm, Mechanicsburg, OH. www.gatheringatthefarm.com
In lieu of flowers, please donate to: www.victorycenterofhope.org
