Oldham, Jack
1944 - 2019
Jack E. Oldham, 74, of Pickerington, died on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Mount Carmel East Hospital in Columbus after a long and courageous battle. Born on September 6, 1944 to the late Arthur and Katherine Oldham, Jack was a 1962 graduate of Ridgedale High School in Marion, OH. After high school, Jack proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. He was a longtime member of the Hilliard Lions Club and a member of the Red Coats at The Ohio State University. Jack will be remembered as a strong, loving, caring, and generous man who always put his family first. He is survived by his wife, Cathy Oldham; children, Jeff (Jamie) Oldham, Jennifer Parkevich, and Kristen (¬¬¬¬Joe) Ullman; grandchildren, Jonathan (Carmen) Oldham, Jillian Oldham, Grayson Ullman, Emma Parkevich, and Clayton Ullman; siblings, Margaret (Bob) Nininger and Jerry (Sally) Oldham; and many more beloved family and friends. Jack was preceded in death by his brother, Ted Oldham. Friends may visit from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Friday, August, 23rd at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 550 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, OH 43147, where a memorial service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Interment at Fernwood Cemetery in Lockbourne, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jack's memory to the at www.kidney.org. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019