Egan-Ryan Funeral Service - Central Chapel
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 221-6665
Jack Oliver


1931 - 2020
Jack Oliver Obituary
Oliver, Jack
On April 2, 2010, Jack P. Oliver loving husband and father of two children passed away at the age of 88. Jack was born on October 16, 1931 in Rochester, Indiana to Mark and Lorene Oliver. He graduated from Ball State and taught at Franklin Monroe HS. He was a member of the Ohio House of Representatives and retired from the Ohio Department of Agriculture. Jack loved his days on the golf course and being with his many friends. Member of Eastside Grace Brethren Church. He is survived by his wife, Tina Sugar Oliver and his two children, Matt and Amy, two grandchildren and brother Jerry. Celebration of Life at a later date. Arrangements completed by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street. Please visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2020
