Smith, Jack P.
Jack P. Smith, 84, of Gainesville,VA, formerly of Upper Arlington,OH, died August 24, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Keeley (Matt) Dudas of Mcconnelsville, OH, son, Jamie (Barbie) Smith of Chicago,IL, four grandchildren, Patrick and Jack Conlan, Jamie and Nicolette Smith. Jack graduated from the Georgia Military Academy and attended Ohio State University. He was a member of the U.S. Army from 1955-1957. He belonged to the Columbus Masons Lodge #30. The Scottish Rite of Indianapolis. Upper Arlington 4th of July Parade Chairman 1971. Member of the Upper Arlington City Council Council 1972-1986. President of The Homebuilders Association 1972. President of the Klingbeil Management Co.30 years. Fairfax VA. Citizen of the year in 2001. Chairman of the Culmore Community Action Commitee 1992-2000. A private graveside service will be held at a later date in Columbus Ohio.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 6, 2019