Fetters, Jack R.
1952 - 2019
Jack R. Fetters, passed away on Tuesday, September 10 under the care of Kobacker House. He is was born in Tollesboro, KY on March 15, 1952 to the late Sam and Evelyn Fetters. Jack will be missed by his children, Jenna Fetters, Justin (Tricia) Fetters; grandchildren, Chloe, Kylie and Gaige; his siblings, Donald, Steve, Connie, Tom, Faye, Brenda and their families; many nieces and nephews; his children, Jack Fetters, Angie Williams and their families. Jack enjoyed the sounds of country music and bluegrass. He enjoyed playing his guitar and singing the music he loved. He knew no stranger and was a sweet man, who was loved and respected by all who knew and met him. His family would like to thank the staff at Forest Hills Nursing Home for their love, care and support. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4-8pm at SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME, 5554 Karl Road, Columbus, Ohio 43229, where his Funeral Service will be held at 10am Saturday, September 14, 2019. His sister, Pastor Faye Ferguson will be officiating. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215 in his memory. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to send messages of support to his family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 12, 2019