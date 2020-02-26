|
|
Reynolds, Jack R.
1930 - 2020
Jack R. Reynolds, age 90, passed away at home on Monday, February 24, 2020. He was born in Worthington, Ohio of late parents, Marie (Reichert) and Floyd Reynolds. He and his siblings were raised by a loving aunt and uncle, Evelyn and Andy Hubler. Jack graduated from Worthington High School in 1947, where he lettered in four sports. He went on to run varsity track at The Ohio State University, winning second place in the State in pole vaulting. He received his degree in Economics from Ohio State in 1951. Jack always wanted to be in business for himself so in 1955 he started an independent insurance agency. Jack's friendliness, optimism and dedication to his clients made the business grow. In 1984 he formed The Insurance Circle Agency at 25 W. New England Avenue, Worthington, and then opened a branch office at 44 S. High St., Canal Winchester. During this time, he lived in Canal Winchester and part-time in Lakewood Ranch (Sarasota), Florida. Jack is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years, Norma; and the family he adored: sons, David Spangler and Ron (Patty) Spangler; grandchildren, Nathan and Jonathan Spangler, Kelly and Lindsey Spangler; great-granddaughter, Penny Spangler. He is also survived by sister, Marilyn Lawless of Worthington; nieces and nephew, Sue Lawless, Marilyn Gibbs, Lynn Mullins, and Jeff Lawless; son, Craig Reynolds and granddaughter, Amy. He will be missed by many life-long friends. Memorial service at 4PM on Saturday, February 29 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Columbus, Ohio, with a catered visitation following from 5-7PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jack's memory to Pilot Dogs, Inc., 625 W. Town St., Columbus, Ohio 43215. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020