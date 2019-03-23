|
|
Richardson, Jack
1926 - 2019
Jack S. Richardson, age 92, of Westerville, formerly of Akron, OH and Crawfordsville, IN. Passed away March 21, 2019. Former owner of Baumgardner Vault Co. and former salesman with Clark Grave Vault Co.. Member of Crawfordsville American Legion and Crawfordsville Masonic Lodge, Scotish Rite, Valley of Columbus, Tadmor Shrine of Akron and Loyal Order of Jesters. Navy veteran of World War II. Survived by his wife of 64 years, Betty; daughter, Darcy (Jim) Arnold of Dublin; granddaughters, Ashley (Steve) Pennington of Upper Arlington and Angela (Brian) DeNoble of Powell; great-grandchildren, Grant and Elena Pennington, and Adalyn DeNoble. Preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Lula Richardson, sisters, Ilene Younker and Ione Clifton, brother, Gene Richardson. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Wednesday from 5:30-7 p.m. followed by a service at 7 p.m., Pastor Rick Nuzum, officiating. Additiional service and interment Friday in Crawfordsville, IN. Contributions may be made to . of Central Ohio or .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019