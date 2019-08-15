Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Northlawn Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Robb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Robb


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Robb Obituary
Robb, Jack
1932 - 2019
Jack H. Robb, 87, of Gahanna, passed away August 15, 2019. Jack was born June 24, 1932 to Theodore and Blanche (Steele) Robb. He proudly served in the United States Navy. Jack was a member of the East Side Grace Brethren Church. He was a member of the Lions Club, the AT&T Pioneers Club and was also a Mason. He was married to his first wife Bernitta Hoag for 50 years and his second wife Mary Johnson for 8 years. Jack will be deeply missed by his children, Leisa (Matt) Hartman, Philip Robb (Juliana Meganck); grandchildren, Jeremy Hartman, Priya Robb, Nicholas Robb; great-grandchildren, Jordan Hartman, Raelyn Hartman, Kynlee Hartman; brothers, James Robb, Larry Robb; along with many other family and friends. Along with his wives, Jack was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Bonnie West, Marge Fucini and Gaynelle Carpenter. Visitation will be Friday, August 23, 2019 from 5-6pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus with the funeral service to follow at 6pm at the funeral home with Pastor Beau Stanley officiating. Burial will be at Northlawn Cemetery on August 24, 2019 at 10am, where military rites will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Health Hospice. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now