|
|
Robb, Jack
1932 - 2019
Jack H. Robb, 87, of Gahanna, passed away August 15, 2019. Jack was born June 24, 1932 to Theodore and Blanche (Steele) Robb. He proudly served in the United States Navy. Jack was a member of the East Side Grace Brethren Church. He was a member of the Lions Club, the AT&T Pioneers Club and was also a Mason. He was married to his first wife Bernitta Hoag for 50 years and his second wife Mary Johnson for 8 years. Jack will be deeply missed by his children, Leisa (Matt) Hartman, Philip Robb (Juliana Meganck); grandchildren, Jeremy Hartman, Priya Robb, Nicholas Robb; great-grandchildren, Jordan Hartman, Raelyn Hartman, Kynlee Hartman; brothers, James Robb, Larry Robb; along with many other family and friends. Along with his wives, Jack was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Bonnie West, Marge Fucini and Gaynelle Carpenter. Visitation will be Friday, August 23, 2019 from 5-6pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus with the funeral service to follow at 6pm at the funeral home with Pastor Beau Stanley officiating. Burial will be at Northlawn Cemetery on August 24, 2019 at 10am, where military rites will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Health Hospice. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019