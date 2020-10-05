Robson, Jack
1941 - 2020
Jack L. Robson Sr., passed away at home on October 3, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Columbus, OH on June 19, 1941 to the late Walter and Florence (Grambo) Robson. Jack was a 1959 graduate of Franklin Heights High School and was a retired truck driver from George Igel Company. He enjoyed hunting, spending time outdoors but most importantly spending time with the grandchildren. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years Sandra, their son Jack Robson Jr., father-in-law Paul Hutchinson Sr., mother-in-law Faye Hutchinson, brothers Buddy, Bill, sisters Kate, Babs, Donna, Jean, brothers-in-law Jerry, Larry, Ralph and sister-in-law Velma. He is survived by his children, Doug (Kym) Robson, Shelly (Joel) Ward, Cindy (Dave) Clark; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Don Hutchinson, Raymond (Jackie) Hutchinson; sister-in-law, Juanita (Chuck) Mutters. The family would like to thank Mt. Carmel Hospice, especially nurse Dani for her special care and his son-in-law Dave for being there for him this past year and taking such amazing care of Dad. Visitation will be Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 11am until the time of service at 1pm at Newcomer SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City. Burial will be at Sunset Cemetery. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
.